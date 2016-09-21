Home
Clinton fullback Zavian Williams (No. 34) breaks through a few arm tackles before gashing the El Reno defense for a 92-yard touchdown run.

Freshman Reds surge past El Reno

Wed, 09/21/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Head coach Eugene Jefferson

The Clinton freshman football team moved to 3-2 overall as they blew past the El Reno Indians 47-18 Monday.
The Red Tornadoes used big plays and turnovers to put the game away early on in the second half. Head coach Eugene Jefferson said despite the win, he wasn’t happy with the team’s sloppy play.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “We aren’t mentally tough right now. I was disappointed in our execution. We didn’t get lined up right a lot of times, but it’s a win. I’m accustomed to doing things right and right now we aren’t doing things right. I know part of that is refurbishing our new defense.”

