Football aims to rebound at Woodward

Clinton football (0-1 overall) hits the road Friday to play the Woodward Boomers (0-0 overall) at 7 p.m.

The Reds are coming off a tough 35-14, home opening loss to Altus. The defense put up a strong showing for one half of football, but the offense was shut down by the Bulldogs’ defense. Head coach Philip Koons put the game into perspective and said help is on the way for the Reds.

“It was a non-district but we are getting better,” he said. “We get J.J. (Brown) back and Deonte (Barker) came back out yesterday (Monday). We talked to him and I think he’s on board. He’s ready to make up a lot of work that he missed.”

