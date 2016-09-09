Home

Felch follows family line of Reds

Fri, 09/09/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Friday, September 9, 2016


Senior center Bo Felch is the anchor that holds the offensive line together for the Clinton Red Tornadoes’ football team.
Felch has been a contributor for the Reds’ offensive and defensive lines since his sophomore year. He gained a starting spot as a junior and has become a reliable starter ever since.
The senior offensive lineman had a tough legacy to live up to. He’s the third Felch to play on the Reds’ offensive line. His dad, Brian Felch played on the Reds’ offensive line from 1985-1988. Bo’s brother Dex followed  in his dad’s footsteps and played on the Reds’ offensive line as well. Dex started on Clinton’s 2012 state championship team. So, Bo had his work cut out for him when he stepped on the field for the first time
 

