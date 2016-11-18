Crusaders travel to No. 1 Panthers

The 2016 postseason continues for the Corn Bible Crusaders (7-4) as they hit the road to play Class C No. 1 Pond Creek-Hunter (11-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

CBA will have its hands full this week. Pond Creek-Hunter boasts an impressive team on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they are one of the best teams in the state giving up just 5.27 points per game along with six shutouts.

Head coach Todd Smith said the offense needs to be careful with the football. The Panthers’ defense is extremely opportunistic and can cause turnovers quickly.

