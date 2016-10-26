Crusaders roll Mountain View-Gotebo

The Corn Bible Academy Crusaders (4-4 overall, 2-2 district) continued their late season run as they bowled over the Mountain View-Gotebo Tigers (3-5, 1-3) for a 51-6 senior night win Friday.

CBA recovered from a tough 1-4 start to win three straight and revive its playoff chances. The Crusaders are certainly a powerful run-first squad. However, the Tigers dared them to throw and senior quarterback Dylan Schmidt responded with his best game of the season. Head coach Todd Smith said it was good to see the whole team play well.

“I think we are getting better in all phases of the game,” he said. “We are still running the ball really well and the line is blocking well. Teams are trying different things cause that’s what we do. They stacked the line against us a few times, and they put pretty much all eight guys up there, so we had a chance to throw. We threw for 150 yards this week on top of almost 400 yards rushing. We got a little bit more balance that way.”

