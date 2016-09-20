Crusaders fly past Eagles for first win

Corn Bible Academy (1-2 overall) pounded Burns-Flat Dill-City (1-2 overall) for six rushing touchdowns and a 46-0 homecoming win Friday.

Corn Bible head coach Todd Smith said the team looked like it was supposed to the rest of the season.

“We played much better,” he said. “I felt like we had that team to start with. We did face two pretty good teams, but depth is going to be issue for us the rest of the year. We’ve got to get in better shape and we have to work on that. Brett Russell from Clinton has been coming in to work us out. Fatigue was part of it early in the season. We fumbled and jumped offside because we were tired.”

