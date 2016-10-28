Crusaders earn win through Cement forfeit

Corn Bible Academy improved its record to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in district by not having to take the field today as district opponent Cement (1-7, 0-5) forfeited today’s contest.

CBA head coach Todd Smith said he doesn’t know the exact reason they only had five guys available. He just knows the game was a forfeit and it gave the Crusaders another win.

“I didn’t actually talk to their athletic director ours did,” he said. “He said they only had five that could and I don’t know really why.”

