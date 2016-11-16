Crusaders continue sensational season, reach quarterfinals

Corn Bible Academy (7-4) built on its six-game win streak Friday beating Sharon-Mutual (7-4) 44-26 in the first round of the playoffs Friday at Crusader Park.

CBA mounted a nearly unstoppable run game on the way to a win. The team rushed for 495 yards including a 300-yard performance by senior running back Spencer Boese. Fellow seniors James Vercellotti and Dylan Schmidt added 107 and 48 yards respectively.

Head coach Todd Smith said the team played well on both sides of the ball. He said the defense put up a stout game against one of the better offenses in Class C.

