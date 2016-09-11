Corn clinches second, continues strong surge

Corn Bible Academy’s (6-4 overall, 4-2 district) 46-0 road win over Temple (1-9, 1-5) Friday not only continued a five-game, resilient resurgence by the Crusaders, but it also earned them second in a stout district.

CBA rolled Temple ending the contest at halftime. Head coach Todd Smith said the win had a team-oriented feel especially on defense.

“It was a good team effort,” he said. “We had very consistent production with five or six guys with that seven or eight tackles. We had a lot of guys get in on the action on defense. On offense, we scored mostly on big plays.

