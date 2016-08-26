Corn Bible volleyball opens 2016 strong

Corn Bible Academy volleyball put itself in rare company this season posting a 10-1 record so far.

The Lady Crusaders opened the 2016 season with a 10-0 start. They hold the top spot in OSSAA’s recent 3A volleyball rankings. The Lady Crusaders are also dominating the point’s category. They lead with 334 points to second-placed Chisholm’s 292.

Head coach Erin Basinger knew the squad returned a lot of its talent. The 2015 Lady Crusaders made it to the state tournament. With just a few losses, she knew the team could be as good if not better this season.

