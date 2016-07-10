Corn Bible volleyball begins state play

Corn Bible Academy (26-4 overall) earned its second consecutive state tournament appearance winning both its regional games in straight sets last week. CBA will open the state tournament against Okay today (25-7 overall).

Last season, the Lady Crusaders were knocked out in the first round of the state tournament by Chisholm in five sets. Head coach Erin Basinger said the girls need to play together if they want a shot at moving on this season.

“We are working on playing together as a team,” she said. “We need to have everyone communicating and working together because we have the ability and the talent to get past the opening round. If we can’t bring it all together then I don’t think we will.”

