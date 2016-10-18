Corn Bible drops Pats, begins streak

OKLAHOMA CITY — Corn Bible Academy (3-4 overall, 1-2 district) earned its first win streak of the season with a 40-20 win over the OKC Patriots junior varsity squad Thursday.

The Crusaders started the win streak by blowing by Southwest Covenant 58-38 in week six. CBA’s grueling backfield tandem of Spencer Boese and James Vercellotti led the team in both wins.

Head coach Todd Smith said the team’s success is tied to the two backs and his senior quarterback.

