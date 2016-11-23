Corn Bible’s valiant effort runs out against No. 1

Corn Bible Academy’s six-game win streak and season came to an end Friday as undefeated (12-0) Pond Creek-Hunter came back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Crusaders 40-16.

Head coach Todd Smith said the team put forth its best effort. However, the Panthers made great adjustments and were too much for the Crusaders.

“Great effort, we jumped out on them 16-0 and maybe that’s the most disappointing thing is we had a lead,” he said. “They changed some things on defense and we weren’t able to continue to move the ball like we were in the first quarter. You always want to say you left it on the field, and I know our guys did, so I’m real proud of them for that.”

