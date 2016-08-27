College football fans start your season right

FBS football technically began on Friday with the Cal-Hawaii game, but the full-fledged college football season doesn’t begin until next weekend.

If you failed to catch the Cal-Hawaii because of Friday’s high school football or just weren’t really interested. There’s a solution to everyone’s problem of missing college football.

Today, number one North Dakota State faces number six Charleston Southern in the only college football game this weekend. Most people could care less, because these are the teams Oklahoma, OSU and other major college football squads use as a warmup game.

I know most of you are thinking, who cares about FCS football. But, unless you live under a rock, North Dakota State is on the most impressive run in college football history.