CMS blanks Bulldogs, claims undefeated season

Clinton Middle School football finished the season unblemished as the seventh and eighth grade Whirlwinds emphatically blew by the Altus Bulldogs 20-0 and 44-0 Tuesday at the Tornado Bowl.

The Whirlwinds didn’t get to play their full eight-game schedule as the games against Weatherford were rained out. However, a perfect season is quite an accomplishment regardless of the missed games.

Head coach Clay Chittum said the two squads’ record of 14-0 sounds just fine.

