Clinton youth basketball returns for fourth year

Clinton basketball returns to the elementary school ranks for a fourth consecutive year as the Clinton Youth Basketball Club began signups.

The league was started as a way to better Clinton’s basketball program. A board of nine people oversees the league. One of the members, Amy Hunter, said the league was created to focus on school ball not tournament.

“The ultimate goal of this league was to play school ball,” she said. “There’s tournament teams all over and there’s an avenue for that.”

