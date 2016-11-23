Clinton battles high-octane Oologah in semis

Clinton football (10-2) survived a furious comeback by the Hilldale Hornets 36-29, advancing to the semifinals matchup with 2015 state runner-up Oologah (11-1) 7 p.m. Friday at Putnam City High School.

The Reds face a stout, one-loss Mustangs squad. They boast a high-octane offense to go along with a stalwart defense. The Mustangs carry a diverse spread attack on offense led by quarterback Casey Base. He’s put together a tremendously, efficient season throwing for 2,329 yards, 26 touchdowns against just three interceptions, while completing 65 percent of his passes.

Base is an accurate passer that can throw on the run if necessary. He also isn’t a dink-and-dunk quarterback. Base can certainly throw the ball deep and terrorize secondaries.

