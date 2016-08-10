Clinton’s athletics support makes my job easy

Since I arrived in Clinton three months ago, I’ve experienced some of the greatest pride in one’s city and team than I have anywhere else.

When I first looked into moving to Western Oklahoma, I had no clue where Clinton was. Now don’t take offense to that, I’m a native Texan from the metroplex that graduated from Abilene Christian University. I’ve never lived outside of the Lone Star State. However, what I did hear and see about Clinton was a passion for athletics that rivals any city where I grew up.

This column isn’t meant to brag about Texas’ pride or its highly-touted high school football. It’s to say I’ve seen programs with support and traditions. A lot of those programs don’t come close to the following of the Clinton Red Tornadoes. Sure there will always be Southlake Carroll, Euless Trinity, Allen, Jenks and Union but Clinton holds its own in terms of city support.

