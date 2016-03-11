Clinched Reds clash with must-win Owls

Clinton football (7-2 overall, 5-1 district) already clinched second in district last week with a blowout 68-14 win over Chickasha. However, they still have to focus on Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup at the Tornado Bowl against a playoff hopeful Elgin squad (4-5, 3-3).

The Reds are preparing for one of the district’s better defensive teams. The Owls allow just 20 points per game and have won their fair share of district games. Sure they beat the bottom feeders Newcastle and Chickasha, but their 8-7 overtime win over Cache is impressive. It is a rivalry matchup, however they are the only squad to hold the Bulldogs under double-digits this year.

Head coach Reade Box said the team approaches defenses basically the same every time. Box said the team may have a few different looks week-to-week, but it’s mostly the same.

