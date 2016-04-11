CBA aims for fifth straight in season finale

After taking a week off due to Cement’s forfeit, the Corn Bible Crusaders (5-4 overall, 3-2 district) return to the playing field at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple (1-8, 1-4) for an opportunity to earn their fifth straight win.

The forfeit did give CBA some extra rest, but head coach Todd Smith said the team obviously preferred to play. Smith said the team isn’t trying to add any new things, but rather stick to its power rushing approach on offense.

“We are getting rested up, but we would rather have played last week,” he said. “This week we are just focusing on Temple and not necessarily putting anything new in for them, but getting better at the things we’ve been doing. We are looking forward to the playoffs too, but we don’t want to look past Temple.”

