CBA advances to state semifinals, falls to Regent

Corn Bible Academy volleyball (27-5 overall) opened the state tournament with a 3-2 win over the Okay Lady Mustangs, but saw its state title hopes dashed by state finalist Regent Prep 3-0.

The Lady Crusaders opened the tournament in Newcastle with a game against an unfamiliar opponent. Last week head coach Erin Basinger said the teams didn’t have any opponents in common.

Despite the unfamiliarity, CBA came out strong with a 25-16 opening-set win. Okay proved why it made it to state by beating the Lady Crusaders in the second and third sets 25-21. Facing elimination, CBA fought back and claimed a tight fourth set 25-22. In the fifth set, the Lady Crusaders once again found themselves down early. Okay opened a quick 4-0 lead on CBA. The Mustangs rolled out to a 12-7 advantage and looked to be in prime position to take the set and match.

