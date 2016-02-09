Candace Tipton carries winning legacy

Senior volleyball player Candace Tipton transferred back to Clinton to become one of the program’s key recent players.

Tipton had a unique path to playing Clinton volleyball. She left the Clinton area when she was in seventh grade and moved to Tennessee to stay with her dad. She would stay in Fayetteville, Tenn. and attend Fayette Academy for two years before returning to Clinton.

When she returned, she didn’t jump right into volleyball she actually discovered it through her club’s play. She would decide to play all four of her high school seasons as a Clinton Lady Red.

