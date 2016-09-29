Bulldogs swarmed by eighth ranked Henderson State

SWOSU football (0-4 overall) ran into a wall as Henderson State showed why they were ranked in the Div. II top 10 by dropping the Bulldogs 45-17 Saturday in Weatherford.

Another weather delayed kickoff caused the Bulldogs to start two and half hours later than scheduled. By the time the game was underway, the Bulldogs put up a strong early fight against the nationally-ranked Reddies.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs held the Reddies to just three points. They hit a 31-yard field goal after a six-play, 50-yard drive stalled in the red zone. SWOSU would answer with a long, 11-play, 60-yard drive in the second quarter that also ended in a game-tying field goal.

