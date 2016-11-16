Bulldogs rout Rangers in finale

A 20-7 halftime lead quickly turned into a full-fledged blowout as the SWOSU Bulldogs (5-6) stomped the Northwestern Oklahoma Rangers (4-7) 47-16 Saturday at Milam Stadium.

On the Bulldogs’ homecoming night, they put on a show for the SWOSU faithful. The offense compiled 500 yards of offense, and the defense forced two turnovers and allowed just 16 points. The Bulldogs went 5-2 over the final seven weeks of the 2016 season after a brutal 0-4 start.

They managed to finish strong as many key players over the last two seasons locked down multiple records. Senior safety Connor Bays, the conference’s leading tackler, recorded 12 total tackles moving his season total to a single-season record of 128. He also claimed the top spot in the school’s Div. II career tackle list with 295.

