Bulldogs looking to get back on track

An impressive effort for the SWOSU football team (4-5 overall, 4-5 Great American Conference) was all for not in a 42-27 loss to the league-leading Harding Bison last Saturday in Searcy. However, the Bulldogs recent success has to be giving them confidence ahead of today’s home matchup against Arkansas Tech (5-4, 5-4).

On offense, the Bulldogs enter with a true, balanced attack. Earlier in the season, the passing game struggled with turnovers and inconsistency. They’ve been on a tear recently as they racked up more than 300 yards on the conference’s best pass defense (Harding). Senior quarterback Marc Evans numbers aren’t to the level of last year’s but they’re solid. He’s thrown for 2,403 yards, 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

The passing game contains a bevy of offensive weapons for Evans. They’ll need to be ready for today’s matchup, because Arkansas Tech’s pass defense gives up almost 250 pass yards per game. Seven different players have 10 or more receptions on the year.

