Bulldogs hang tough, fall to Bison

SEARCY — SWOSU football (4-5 overall, 4-5 conference) put up a solid performance, but Harding’s (9-0, 9-0) powerful rushing attack rolled to 506 rushing yards and a 42-27 win Saturday in Arkansas.

It seemed like Harding had the answer to every single Bulldog drive Saturday. The Great American Conference leading Bison traded field position with the Bulldogs on the game’s opening drives. On the Bison’s second drive they found pay dirt. Park Parish capped a nine-play, 47-yard scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown taking a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Marc Evans and the SWOSU offense didn’t take long to answer. On the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, Evans connected with J.R. Omigie for a gain of 20 to the SWOSU 45. The next play, Evans found his favorite target All-American D.J. Jones for a 55-yard, game-tying touchdown.

