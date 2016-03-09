Bulldogs fall late to SAU’s comeback

SWOSU football started 2016 with a tale of two halves and came out on the wrong end dropping its season opener to the Southern Arkansas Muleriders 21-17 Thursday at Weatherford.

Bulldogs’ head coach Dan Cocannouer said the team fell apart up front causing the offense to stall in the second half.

“They were getting so much pressure on him (quarterback Marc Evans) we just didn’t block as well in the second half,” he said. “That was disappointing, because we gave him time in the first half. We were just trying to outguess the opponent, but hats off to them they outplayed us the second half.”

