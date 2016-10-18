Bulldogs earn third straight win in Bethany

BETHANY – SWOSU football’s (3-4 overall, 3-4 conference) turnaround continued Saturday as the Bulldogs powered through the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm (1-6, 1-6) 35-14.

SWOSU leaned on its rushing attack in the win. The ground game rolled up 196 rushing yards led by junior Karltrell Henderson’s 117 and four touchdowns. Henderson surpassed the previous career rushing touchdown record of 20 early in the win. He tied the record with his first score then added three more to push the record to 23.

Seniors Kenneth Martey, Kwame Tate and D.J. Jones combined to carry 17 times for the other 79 yards. Senior quarterback Marc Evans didn’t have his best outing, but he did add 192 yards, one touchdown and a costly pick six into the stout Oklahoma wind.

