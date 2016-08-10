Bulldogs aim to stay on winning track

SWOSU football (1-4 overall, 1-4 conference) finally climbed out of its early season funk to get a 37-33 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State last Saturday, and they’ll look to do more of the same against East Central (1-4, 1-1) today at Ada.

The Bulldogs’ offense hopes to build on its 503 total yard performance last week. Their highly-touted passing game got back on track. Senior quarterback Marc Evans completed 25-of-37 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Leading receiver D.J. Jones continues to be the constant in the passing game. He’s caught 26 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Below Jones, the production is spread across the board nicely. Junior Derrick Styles follows Jones in every category but touchdowns. He’s caught 19 passes for 202 yards.

