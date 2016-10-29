Bulldogs’ streak faces toughest test

SEARCY – A week after Marc Evans’ walk off, game-winning heave to Collin Bricker, the SWOSU football team (4-4 overall, 4-4 Great American Conference) heads to Arkansas to face the league-leading, undefeated Harding Bison (8-0, 8-0).

Last week’s magical ending pushed SWOSU to its fourth straight win. However, this week the Bulldogs will need more than magic to top the number five Bison. They’ve rolled to an undefeated start by dropping seven out of eight opponents by double-digits. The Bison offensive attack feasts on defenses with their option-based attack. In just eight games, they’ve racked up nearly 3,000 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns.

The Bison use a multitude of backs to grind defenses. Seven backs on the roster have rushed for 200-plus yards this season, while four have rushed for 300-plus. Senior running back Michael Latu leads the way for Harding. He’s rushed 545 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Park Parish follows closely behind with 540 and a team-leading 12 touchdowns.

