Brown enjoying ‘brotherhood’

Senior receiver J.J. Brown is a big play threat for the Reds every time he steps on the field.

His physical tools and ability to elevate above defensive backs have made him the passing game’s best aerial weapon. Brown started for the Reds the last three seasons. He’s racked up 35 catches for 752 yards and eight touchdowns in the last two years. However, when Brown reflected on his time in Clinton’s program he said his teammates and the adversity they fought through is what he will remember most.

“I’m very glad I got to play with the people I’ve gotten to play with,” he said “All we’ve been through, adversity has made men out of us. We’ve had three different coaches in our four years of high school. Change has been different but we’ve adapted pretty well.

