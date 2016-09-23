Brooks enjoying increased offensive use

Senior Chris Brooks became a contributor for Clinton football in his freshman season and is now a top-tier weapon in the Red Tornadoes’ offense and key starter on defense.

Brooks started on defense last season and was a big-play, change-of-pace offensive player in 2015. This year, he’s become an every down starter as flex offensive weapon. In 2015, he took advantage of every catch and rush attempt. He touched the ball 45 times (18 receiving and 27 rush) and picked up 611 yards and four touchdowns. In just three games this year, he’s touched the ball 31 times for 281 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, he’s been a strong contributor as well intercepting two passes in just three games. He’s leading a secondary that has yet to give up a passing touchdown.

