Box steps in as interim head coach

Clinton High School football assistant coach Reade Box took over the head coaching reins Tuesday, after third-year head coach Philip Koons resigned.

Box is in his first year at Clinton. He said this team has the ability to rise above the change at head coach and focus on what’s ahead for Clinton football.

“I just had a meeting with them and I just compared it to football and life,” Box said. “Life is about adversity and they can’t control what happened. They can control how they play and how they practice. It is very unfortunate for how the circumstances went down.

