Big 12 defenses aren’t dead just on life support

If you tuned in to the points explosion that was the Oklahoma-Texas Tech game last Saturday, then you understand the title of this story.

If you didn’t then you missed out on NCAA history and the near death of Big 12 defense. The Red Raiders and Sooners combined for a Div. I record 1,708 yards and 125 points. Baker Mayfield tossed a school record seven touchdown passes, and Patrick Mahomes accounted for 100 plays and more than 800 yards in a game the ’85 Bears would find unwatchable.

The Big 12’s defenses are so bad this year just two schools are holding teams under 21 points per game West Virginia and Baylor. Those two schools are currently at the top of the Big 12, but they also haven’t played too many of the Big 12’s top teams yet. Still, this is a disturbing trend to see a power five conference struggle the way they are.

