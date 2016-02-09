Basketball begins offseason program

The Clinton basketball program began offseason workouts early in the school year under its new dual purpose head coach Chad Pugh.

He coached the girls team last season and picks up the guys for the foreseeable future. Pugh said the team is on a half and half system right now.

“We started the second day of school,” he said. “The way we have it set up, we alternate. We run every other day. Normally, some sort of stadium work, where we run up-and-down stairs. We put some distance in, and other days we put in some sprint work in the gym.

