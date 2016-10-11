Barker proud to join running back tradition

Clinton High School’s most lauded position in its illustrious history is at the running back position, and this year the Reds carry a veteran game breaker in the backfield.

Senior running back Deonte Barker is the latest runner in Clinton’s great rushing history. He’s been the starter over the past two seasons compiling tons of stats and highlights. Barker racked up 2,070 yards and 22 touchdowns in just two years. However, he doesn’t need many touches to make a defense pay with just 324 carries in 21 starts.

His speed and shiftiness make for a deadly combination in the open field. It takes just one good hole to open up and he’s off to the races. Especially this season, he surpassed 1,000 yards in just nine starts averaging 8.6 yards per carry along the way. However, Barker didn’t bring attention to his ability, but rather the offensive line’s. He said their work ethic mixed with Coach Mike Lee’s coaching boosted his production.

