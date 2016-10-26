Ballard becoming dominating defensive presence

Senior linebacker and fullback Dawson Ballard became a mainstay in the Clinton starting lineup in his sophomore year, but this season he’s become an even bigger contributor on both sides of the ball.

Ballard began seeing significant time at fullback in his sophomore year. However, he gained the starting nod his junior year at the position he’s best known for, linebacker. Ballard has flourished at the position especially in his senior year. In his final “Custer County Conflict”, he recorded a game-high 15 total tackles. He was all over the field in the Reds’ 35-14 win over the Eagles.

Despite the success on the field, they’ve dealt with tremendous adversity. This senior class has had three different head coaches including a transition in the middle of this season. Ballard said this team has been together for a long time and will finish the season strong.

