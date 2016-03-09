Area coaches among endorsers for mentor program

Almost 400 coaches have come together to endorse Oklahoma’s Coaches Mentoring Challenge. The challenge runs Aug. 1 through Nov. 30. The point of the statewide challenge is to inspire people to mentor kids in their communities.

Of the 400 coaches, 13 came from somewhere in the surrounding area. Three areas had one coach endorse the challenge. In Arapaho, Christy Edelen, girls’ basketball coach endorsed the program. In Burns Flat, Jacob Schneberger, head football coach also joined. For Corn, Todd Smith head football coach for Corn Bible Academy was named as well.

