Arapaho-Butler wins both season openers

Arapaho-Butler basketball started the season off in the win column as the girls and boys beat Lookeba-Sickles 44-33 and 57-49 respectively.

The girls opened the night with a solid win. They dominated the early going as they outscored the Lady Panthers 10-2 in the opening quarter. They carried their success through the first half taking a 20-10 lead into halftime. The Lady Panthers battled back with a 13-10 third quarter. However, the Lady Indians were able to close it out with a solid fourth at 14-10 giving them a 44-33 win.

Alex Marshall led the way for the Indians as she scored more than a third of their points with 16. Saige Carpenter was the second leading scorer with 12 points.

