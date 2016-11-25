Arapaho-Butler splits homecoming games

Arapaho-Butler basketball nearly pulled off a doubleheader win last Friday as the boys’ team (4-1) beat Sentinel 55-33, while the girls’ team (2-3) fell in a nail-biter 42-40.

The boys’ team is a suffocating defensive squad allowing just 36.2 points per game. Regardless, the offense has struggled throughout the start of the season. Although they scored 55 points, head coach Jeff Carlisle said the win wasn’t as sharp offensively as the box score indicated. However, he thought the team had a solid overall performance.

“To be honest, we struggled for a while offensively, we scored more than what the final looks like,” he said. “We scored 21 in the fourth, and we were up 11-0 at the end of the first. But, we struggled offensively in the second and third quarter. We lost one of our scorers to a concussion in the first quarter, so that threw our offensive rhythm off a little bit.

