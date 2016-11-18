Arapaho-Butler relies on strong defense

Two weeks into the 2016-2017 basketball season, and the Arapaho-Butler Indians are off to a fast start.

They’ve beaten some difficult teams on the way to a nice 3-1 start. Most squads need a little bit of game action to get their legs underneath them, but the Indians started strong thanks to a smothering defense.

In the Indians’ first four contests they’ve held every team under 50 points. They allow only 37 points per game. On the other hand, the offense has seen its fair share of early struggles. In the Indians’ lone loss to Hydro-Eakly, they shot just 23 percent from the field. However, they were trailing by just two points entering the fourth quarter.

