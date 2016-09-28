Arapaho-Butler baseball advances to regionals

Arapaho-Butler baseball (20-3 overall) went through district play unchallenged dropping all three opponents by 10 or more runs Thursday and Friday at home.

The Indians opened the district tournament by beating Fargo/Fort Supply/Arnett 29-3. They continued their dominating performance by dropping Canute 18-2 to finish out Thursday’s play. On Friday, they played Canute in a rematch and managed to beat them again 13-3 claiming the fall district title.

Arapaho-Butler baseball returns to the field Thursday at Fort Cobb for the regional tournament. They will play on Thursday and Friday to see who moves on to the state tournament. Head coach Jared Cudd said the team played well, but he knows the challenge ahead of them this week.