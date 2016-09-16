Acosta shows two-way versatility

Senior starting left guard and defensive tackle Zac Acosta has become one of the Red Tornadoes’ most reliable and durable players over the last three years.

Acosta began to appreciate the game at a young age. He wanted to follow in the long line of impressive players.

“In the beginning, it was more when I was growing up around it,” he said. “Watching all the football players, I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”

