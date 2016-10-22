‘Miracle at Milam’ keeps SWOSU streak alive

With just enough time for one more play, the Bulldogs needed a miracle to keep their three-game winning-streak alive trailing Oklahoma Baptist 35-31. SWOSU quarterback Marc Evans rolled to the right and fired a hail mary into the end zone. Senior tight end Collin Bricker positioned himself perfectly and came down with the 41-yard, game-winning touchdown beating the Bison 37-35 in Weatherford Thursday.

Head coach Dan Cocannouer said he knew the Bison were improved. He was impressed by the composure of his team to stay in the game and come out on top in heart-stopping fashion.

“I’m checking my heart right now,” he said. “These guys played their butts off. We knew they were a lot better than last year and everybody is. We had to fight, but our kids didn’t give up and I’m so proud of them– that was awesome.”

