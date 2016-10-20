‘Conflict’ will likely decide home field

The battle for second place in District 4A-1 will be taking place under the guise of the “Custer County Conflict” at 7 p.m. Friday at Milam Stadium in Weatherford.

Clinton football (5-2 overall, 3-1 district) faces longtime rival Weatherford (5-2, 3-1) in what could possibly decide opening round home field advantage.

This game didn’t need any more hype as the rivalry itself makes this one of the best games in Oklahoma. However, both squads sit at the same record in district and overall. They are separated only by point differential. The Red Tornadoes lead the Eagles 30-21, so there’s no doubt this game has huge playoff implications.

