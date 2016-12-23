William “Junior” Kauk

Services will be held for William Edward “Junior” Kauk, 91, of Leedey, at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church in Leedey.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Oklahoma City.

Kauk was born southeast of Leedey Aug. 22, 1925, to Edward William and Carolina Louise (Steiger) Kauk. He attended Eureka and Leedey schools.

On June 12, 1949, he married Patty Barten. They made their home in Leedey for 66 years until 2015, when for health reasons they moved to Corn.

The couple worked together side by side at the Leedey Cotton Gin, and later in the family business, Kauk Oil Company.

He was a member of the Leedey First Baptist Church and was baptized as a young man.

Kauk enjoyed RVing, camping, fishing, golf, and being with his children and grandchildren. He liked watching University of Oklahoma football and was an avid fan of Leedey sports.

He served the Leedey community as a volunteer fire fighter, fire chief and as an EMT. He was also a Lion’s Club member, sponsoring Santa’s treats and portraying Santa for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a grandson, Denton Edward Kauk; five brothers; Gilbert and wife, Hazel, Melvin and wife, Stella, Johnny, Austin and Allen “Diz” Kauk; two sisters, Florence Kauk and Geraldine Robertson and husband, Preach; and two brothers-in-law, Floyd Barten and wife, Avis, and Bert Nichols.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Edward Kauk and wife, Linda, of Vega, Texas, and Dick Ivan Kauk, of Weatherford; a granddaughter, Carrie Cram and husband, Joel, of Anna, Texas; a great-grandson, Lil’ Joel Cram; a sister, Margaret Nichols, of Elk City; three sisters-in-law, Roberta Kauk and Maxine Kauk, both of Leedey, and Peggy Cole and husband, Den, of Taloga.

Burial will follow the service at New Hermon Cemetery in Leedey.

