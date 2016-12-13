Chapel services for W.C. Howenstine, 86, of Arapaho, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Witcher Cy “W.C.” Howenstine was born June 17, 1930, to Cora Helen (McDonald) and Cy Howenstine Jr. in Arapaho. He was raised in Arapaho and attended Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, graduating in 1948.

He continued his education at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, and later at Southwestern State College in Weatherford.

He married Marilyn Orgain June 17, 1950, in Clinton.

He began a career in the insurance business while in Stillwater, and later became a director of agencies for Sooner Life. He also owned and operated Sequoyah Life Insurance.

He returned to Arapaho in 1972, where he and his wife were in business together. He operated the insurance agency while she operated the tag agency.

Howenstine was a member of the Arapaho Methodist Church and Oklahoma Farm Bureau. He enjoyed woodwork, building, doing finishing work and also lapidary work.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and an infant child.

Survivors include three daughters, Cindy Baird and husband, Butch, Woodward, Heather Howenstine, Dallas, Texas, and Maralee Wasana, Weatherford; two sons, Cy Howenstine IV and wife, Janice, Cheyenne, and Sean Howenstine and wife, J.J., Arapaho; a sister, Florence Helen Hellwege, Kingfisher; 10 grandchildren, April Miller and husband, Tim, Clinton, Shawnita Stanfield and husband, Lane, Cordell, Cameron Howenstine, Katelynn Howenstine, Hannah Howenstine, Janan Howenstine and Zoey Howenstine, all of Arapaho, and Breanna Wasana, Drew Wasana and Destinee Wasana, all of Weatherford; and three great-grandchildren, James Miller, Clinton, and Aerionna Stanfield and Hadlee Stanfield, both of Cordell.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Wendell Folsom. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

