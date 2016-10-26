Wayne Randall

Funeral services for Wayne Randle, 54, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the H.O.S.T. Ministries Church.

Randle died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Donald Wayne Randle was born Dec. 9, 1961, to Ervan Randle and Lillie Belle (Trumble) Randle in Clinton. He was raised and attended school in Clinton.

At an early age he joined the Army National Guard and served for three years.

He was a self-taught auto mechanic and worked on cars as well as lawn mowers. He was also employed by Justin Hileman in the heat and air business until his recent decline in health.

He enjoyed taking care of horses, watching western movies, and hanging out with friends and playing dominoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Will Turner; two sisters, Janice and Pauline; and three brothers, Henry, Gerald and Johnny.

Survivors include seven sisters, Mary Crenshaw and husband, Everett, Burns Flat, Annie Callins and husband, James, Mangum, Theodoris ”Poochie” Reed and husband, Solomon, Linda Kaye Randle Flanders, Wilma Jackson and husband, Leonard, Betty Richardson and husband, Kenneth, and Kaye Randle, all of Clinton; three brothers, Joe James Brown, Houston, Texas, Ervan Randle Jr. and wife, Bonnie, Weatherford, Richard Randle, Lufkin, Texas; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and three special friends, C.J. Pitts, Anthony Washington and Joe Jefferson.

Visitation will be at the funeral home 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The service will be officiated by Pastors Wilma Jackson, Leonard Jackson, Billy Mucker, Joe Jefferson and James Callins. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

