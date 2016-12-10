Funeral services for Wayne Buck, 79, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the First Christian Church.

He died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Dale Wayne Buck was born Oct. 12, 1936, to William Dale Buck and Zora Mabel (Ritchie) Buck in Woodward. He was raised in Noble, where he graduated from high school in 1954. He continued his education at Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma.

On July 8, 1960, he married Nancy Hagar in Norman.

Buck began a career with Halliburton in Worland, Wyo., and then moved to Bristow. He then entered the car business with Morris Chevrolet in Oklahoma City, and then moved to El Reno where he worked for Howe Chevrolet.

In 1975 he settled in Clinton, where he owned and operated Buck Chevrolet. He also owned and operated numerous other car dealerships in Clinton, and in other states as well.

Buck enjoyed horses and was a team roper, and he enjoyed working with his cattle. He loved being with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; two daughters, Kim Buck, Norman, and Caren Denney and husband, John, Clinton; two grandsons, Brady Buck Denney and Dalton John Denney, Clinton; and a niece and nephew, Melinda Hagar Fagan, Georgetown, Texas, and Curtis Hagar and wife, Terrie, San Antonio, Texas.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

