Voncella Mathis

Voncella Melzine Whiteley Mathis was born on March 9, 1932 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma to James Abner and Willie Raines Mathis and passed from this life on January 18, 2017 in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 84.

Voncella attended and graduated from Wapanucka Public School and later married James L. Mathis on March 7, 1952. They were blessed with a daughter, Vickie and they spent 24 years together until James’s passing on December 17, 1976. Voncella worked as a switchboard operator for the telephone company and later as a administrative assistant for the Custer Co. Health Dept. until she retired and returned to Wapanucka. She was of the Methodist faith and she enjoyed gardening, loved to work with her flowers, cooking but the greatest joys in her life were her two grandchildren.

Voncella is survived by her daughter, Vickie Schanz and husband Paul; grandchildren, Joseph Linton Schanz and Grace Shanz all of Wapanucka, OK.

Voncella was preceded in death by her husband; parents and 7 brothers and sisters.

